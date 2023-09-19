Live
- World Alzheimer's Day 2023: date, history, meaning
- Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Watch the best Hindi movie songs to get into the festive spirit!
- E-Daakhil speeds up resolution of consumer cases
- UP appoints 749 doctors through walk-in interviews
- Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Vinayaka Chaturthi History, SthapanaMuhurat, Puja Vidhi, and More
- Unlocking the Blessings of Lord Ganesha: Insights from Celebrity Astrologer Parduman Suri
- 4-Year-Old Girl Gets New lease of life with Haploidentical Stem Cell Transplantation
- AP CID files PT warrant against Chandrababu in Fibernet scam case
- Congress cheating people with 6 guarantees: DK Aruna
- VRIT Narsapur signs MoU with Synopsys India Pvt. Ltd. for Semiconductor Collaborative Training and Research
Just In
Muslims are safe in Telangana, says Owaisi
Says that when the BJP was in power in Karnataka, there was a terrible situation. He said that the situation in Telangana is much better as compared to Karnataka
Hyderabad : MIM party leader Asaduddin Owaisi made interesting comments. He clarified that Muslims are safe in Telangana. He said that when the BJP was in power in Karnataka, there was a terrible situation. He said that the situation in Telangana is much better as compared to Karnataka. CM KCR said that there is no lack of law and order under good governance and there are no incidents of attack in the state.
Owaisi believes that it would be better if KCR leads the Third Front. He said that there are strong chances of third front coming to power in the country. He clarified that KCR and Mayawati are not in any alliance.
Owaisi sarcastically said that BJP's car has got a puncture in Telangana and the people have completely taken away the air of cost. Owaisi said that it would be better if the Congress party, which wants to increase the reservations for Dalits and OBCs, also expresses its opinion on Muslim reservations.