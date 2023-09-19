Muslims are safe in Telangana, says Owaisi

Hyderabad : MIM party leader Asaduddin Owaisi made interesting comments. He clarified that Muslims are safe in Telangana. He said that when the BJP was in power in Karnataka, there was a terrible situation. He said that the situation in Telangana is much better as compared to Karnataka. CM KCR said that there is no lack of law and order under good governance and there are no incidents of attack in the state.



Owaisi believes that it would be better if KCR leads the Third Front. He said that there are strong chances of third front coming to power in the country. He clarified that KCR and Mayawati are not in any alliance.

Owaisi sarcastically said that BJP's car has got a puncture in Telangana and the people have completely taken away the air of cost. Owaisi said that it would be better if the Congress party, which wants to increase the reservations for Dalits and OBCs, also expresses its opinion on Muslim reservations.