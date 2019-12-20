Muslims stage protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Thousands of Muslims staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Masjid on Quilla road in Nizamabad after the prayers on Friday. They took out a rally with Indian flags and raised slogans against the Central government.



Speaking on the occasion, the Muslim leaders alleged that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) threatens the secular nature of Indian democracy in favor of a Hindu state.

For the past three days, the police have banned public gatherings in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts and other towns.

They even terminated internet services in order to try to stop the growing protests against CAA. So far, the police have temporarily detained more than 489 protestors.

In Bodhan, hundreds of activists including TRS MLA Shakeel Amer and Opposition leaders took out a rally against the CAA. The police have taken them into custody. The members of Minority community held a public forum to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act, at Ambedkar chowrasta in Bodhan town.

They appealed the public that not only Muslims, but people of all communities and religions must collectively oppose the Act.