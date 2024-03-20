  • Menu
Must attend school on non-exam day : DEO

Highlights

Nagarkurnool: Nagarkurnool & wanaparthy DEO Dr. Govindarajulu said. Teachers and other staff who are on exam duty will have to attend the school...

Nagarkurnool: Nagarkurnool & wanaparthy DEO Dr. Govindarajulu said. Teachers and other staff who are on exam duty will have to attend the school duties where they are working on non-exam days. He said that there will be no exam for class 10 students on 22nd and 27th of this month. MEOs should ensure regular duty attendance on non-examination days without considering them as leave.

