Must attend school on non-exam day : DEO

- Tirupati: Capacity building programme of NML begins
- Nellore: Open new accounts as per EC guidelines, candidates told
- Strictly adhere to MCC: Tirupati SP
- YSR dist police conduct flag marches in vulnerable villages
- Sufficient water available till June end: CM Siddaramaiah
- Nandikotkur YSRCP MLA Arthur joins Congress
- World Oral Health Day 2024: Date, History, Theme, and Significance
- Five-day Srivari Teppotsavam to begin at Tirumala today
- Bilateral Tri-Service Humanitarian Assistance, Disaster Relief commences
- Malayalam superstar Mohanlal offers prayers at Tirumala
Nagarkurnool: Nagarkurnool & wanaparthy DEO Dr. Govindarajulu said. Teachers and other staff who are on exam duty will have to attend the school duties where they are working on non-exam days. He said that there will be no exam for class 10 students on 22nd and 27th of this month. MEOs should ensure regular duty attendance on non-examination days without considering them as leave.
