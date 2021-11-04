My victory a public slap in KCR's face: Eatala

Huzurabad: "My victory in Huzurabad be-election is public slap on the face of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao," stated Huzurabad BJP MLA and former Minister Eatala Rajender. He criticised that the Chief Minister had used all tactics to ensure his defeat in the elections, but, Huzurabad people have reposed faith and elected me with a thumping majority. 'I am always indebted to the people of Huzurabad Assembly till my last breath,' he stated.

Talking to newsmen in Huzurabad town on Wednesday, Eatala Rajender clarified that he never backstabbed the ruling TRS, instead it was the TRS, which backstabbed and shunted me out of the party and forced to resign. It was the BJP, which supported and accepted me into the party, he added. Union Minister Amit Shah and national party president JP Nadda had assured all support and gave guidance throughout the election, he informed.

Eatala alleged that the TRS leaders had threatened voters that pensions and Dalit Bandhu scheme etc would be stopped if they vote for BJP candidate in the elections. TRS leaders even obstructed people from attending my election meetings, he added. Reminding that he dared the Chief Minister and Finance Minister T Harish Rao to contest against him from Huzurabad, he said the TRS had fielded a student leader against him. Rajender was surprised that how could a student leader, who has only two guntas of land, could spend more than Rs 400 crore in the elections.

Launching a scathing attack against the TRS Ministers and legislators for making wild and false allegations against him during the electioneering and disturbing peace in the segment, Rajender said that he would tour all the constituencies of the Ministers and MLAs and exposes their misdeeds. He informed of discussing with the party and chalk out programmes accordingly.

Stating that the people have celebrated Deepavali festival on Tuesday after his victory, Eatala said that he dedicated this victory to the people of Huzurabad constituency. He thanked all sections of society, students of OU and KU and others, who strived for his victory. He reiterated that he would fight against the autocratic rule of the TRS government and strive for the development of Huzurabad Assembly segment.