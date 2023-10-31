  • Menu
Mynampally Hanumanth Rao campaigns at East Anand Bagh, asks to votes

Mynampally Hanumanth Rao campaigns at East Anand Bagh, asks to votes
Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao and Mainampally Vani couple conducted a house-to-house campaign on Monday night

Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao and Mainampally Vani couple conducted a house-to-house campaign on Monday night at Vasantha Puri Kalani under East Anand Bagh Division where they were warmly welcomed.

On this occasion, the couple explained Congress party manifesto and asked them to vote for the hand. BK Srinivas, B Block Venkatesh Yadav, GNV Satish Kumar, Sathyamurthy, Brammaiah, Babu, Satyanarayana, Sampath Rao, Shyam Rao, Roja Ramani, Venku, Jelender Reddy, Mahender Goud, Kishore, Bikshapati, Santosh Ramdas and others participated.

