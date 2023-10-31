Live
- Talasani Srinivas Yadav receives warm welcome at Begumpet during campaign
- Mynampally Hanumanth Rao campaigns at East Anand Bagh, asks to votes
- Secunderabad Congress candidate Adham Santosh Kumar takes up Padayatra in Buddhanagar Division
- Congress and BJP leaders from Uppal constituency joins in BRS
- Congress releases 4th list for Rajasthan, cuts tickets of 6 MLAs, fields Gaurav Vallabh, Manvendra Singh
- BJP condemns policeman’s killing in J&K’s Baramulla
- US sues Sudhakar Ramakrishna-run SolarWinds for misleading investors before massive hack
- R.R. Swain takes over as new DGP of J&K
- PM Modi participates in event marking culmination of Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign
- Human activities making Earth’s air, soil and freshwater 'saltier': Study
Just In
Mynampally Hanumanth Rao campaigns at East Anand Bagh, asks to votes
Highlights
Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao and Mainampally Vani couple conducted a house-to-house campaign on Monday night
Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao and Mainampally Vani couple conducted a house-to-house campaign on Monday night at Vasantha Puri Kalani under East Anand Bagh Division where they were warmly welcomed.
On this occasion, the couple explained Congress party manifesto and asked them to vote for the hand. BK Srinivas, B Block Venkatesh Yadav, GNV Satish Kumar, Sathyamurthy, Brammaiah, Babu, Satyanarayana, Sampath Rao, Shyam Rao, Roja Ramani, Venku, Jelender Reddy, Mahender Goud, Kishore, Bikshapati, Santosh Ramdas and others participated.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS