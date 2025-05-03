N. Premalatha Assumes Charge as Principal District Judge in Gadwal; Collector Santhosh Extends Greetings

Live
On Saturday, District Collector B.M.Santhosh extended a warm welcome and congratulations to Smt. N. Premalatha, who officially assumed charge as the Principal District and Sessions Judge of Gadwal.
Gadwal: On Saturday, District Collector B.M.Santhosh extended a warm welcome and congratulations to Smt. N. Premalatha, who officially assumed charge as the Principal District and Sessions Judge of Gadwal. The formal meeting took place at the Gadwal Court premises.
As a gesture of respect and goodwill, Collector Santhosh presented a flower plant to Judge Premalatha, conveying his best wishes on her new appointment. The ceremony was marked by a cordial atmosphere and the presence of legal fraternity members and administrative officials.
Judge N. Premalatha previously served in the same capacity as Principal District and Sessions Judge in Rajanna Sircilla district. She has now been appointed to the Gadwal post following the transfer of her predecessor, Judge K. Kusha.
The legal community and local officials attended the event, acknowledging the transition and extending their support to the new judicial head of the district.