X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

NABARD chairman Ch Govindarajulu lays foundation stone for godown construction

NABARD chairman Ch Govindarajulu lays foundation stone for godown construction
x

NABARD chairman Ch Govindarajulu lays foundation stone for godown construction

Highlights

NABARD chairman Chintala Govindarajulu laid the foundation stone for constructing a godown in Uppariguda village on Friday

Ranga Reddy: NABARD chairman Chintala Govindarajulu laid the foundation stone for constructing a godown in Uppariguda village on Friday.

It is known that the Uppariguda primary agriculture co-operative society will be the godown for the farmers to store their yieldings.

State Education Minister, Sabitha Indra Reddy; Bhuvanagiri MP, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy; Ibrahimpatnam MLA, Manchireddy Kishanreddy; NABARD AGM, Krishna Rao; Ranga Reddy DCCB chairmanm, Manohar Reddy; vice chairman, Sathaiah were among others present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X