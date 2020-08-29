NABARD chairman Ch Govindarajulu lays foundation stone for godown construction

Ranga Reddy: NABARD chairman Chintala Govindarajulu laid the foundation stone for constructing a godown in Uppariguda village on Friday.

It is known that the Uppariguda primary agriculture co-operative society will be the godown for the farmers to store their yieldings.



State Education Minister, Sabitha Indra Reddy; Bhuvanagiri MP, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy; Ibrahimpatnam MLA, Manchireddy Kishanreddy; NABARD AGM, Krishna Rao; Ranga Reddy DCCB chairmanm, Manohar Reddy; vice chairman, Sathaiah were among others present.