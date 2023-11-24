Nadda: Bring BJP to change State face, future for better

Hyderabad/Nizamabad: BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday asked people of State to defeat the BRS and vote for party to usher in change for a better future.

Addressing a public meeting in Nizambad, he said CM KCR has been busy for the last 10 years for the betterment of his family and forgot the sacrifices made by hundreds of youth; lakhs faced police batons and struggled for the separate State.

Nadda said KCR has sown seed of dynastic politics in Telangana, but it has been pushed back on development, because of the government misrule, corruption, appeasement dynastic politics and inflation. He said Telangana was richer with a surplus budget; it turned into a debt-ridden state due to family-run regime.

‘BRS stands for BhrastachariRakshasula Samithi’, Nadda said. ‘CM is appeasing one section with four% reservation; now wants to increase it to 12%t. "We will remove the uncontitutional religion-based quota and give it to SCs, STs and BCs."

Terming the Dharani Portal a 'harani' to grab lands of the poor and farmers, he said the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project has turned into an ATM for commissions. Its initial estimated cost was pegged at Rs 38,000 crore; but the same was increased to Rs. 1.2 lakh crore. Medigadda fiasco exposed the project sunk in corruption. On KCR’s own admission, his MLAs have been taking a 30% cut in the Dalit Bandhu. The Miyapur land scam; Hyderabad Outer Righ Road are infested with corruption of crores.

He said Telangana has highest inflation; the Central funds are not used for what they are meant. “We have announced establishment of Turmeric board. Now the processing units will also come up. Rs. 2 lakh will be deposited soon after the birth of a girl child. SHGs will be offered one% loans. Vote for BJP for the all-round development and to change the face of Telangana for better,” he said.

Nadda said the party can fight family rule not only in Telangana, but across States. The BJP can take all sections along in the name of ‘Sab ka Sath Sab Ka Vikas’ which is not in the agenda of others.