Nagaraju pays last respects to former DGP Dora

Vardhannapet MLA and former IPS officer K. R. Nagaraju attended the funeral of former Director General of Police H. J. Dora in Hyderabad on Saturday and paid his last respects to the veteran police officer.

The last rites of H. J. Dora were performed at the Maha Prasthanam Crematorium in the presence of family members, senior police officials, government officers, public representatives and several prominent personalities.

MLA K. R. Nagaraju offered floral tributes to the mortal remains of the former DGP and expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family. He spent time with the family members and consoled them during the difficult moment.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagaraju said that the services rendered by H. J. Dora to the state police department were remarkable and would always be remembered. He described the former police chief as a dedicated officer who contributed significantly to maintaining law and order during his tenure.

A large number of senior police officials, government functionaries, friends and well-wishers gathered at the crematorium to pay their final respects.