Nagaram: Jagdish Reddy leads way in advancing crop cultivation

Nagaram: Minister for Energy, G Jagadish Reddy, emphasisedon the importance of advancing crop cultivation and protecting the second crop from natural disasters through proactive measures. The decision to promote continuous crop cultivation was made by Chief Minister KCR, and Minister Jagdish Reddy was assigned the task of raising awareness among farmers in Suryapet district.

In his native village of Nagaram in the Tungaturthi Constituency, he personally took part in the farming activities. Alongside Rajya Sabha Member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Tungathurthi MLA Gadhari Kishore Kumar, District Collector Venkatarao, and irrigation official Ramesh Babu, he sprinkled paddy seeds to kickstart the cultivation process. During a media interaction, Minister Jagdish Reddy advised farmers to begin the first crop before the completion of the Rohini Karte period. He explained that Chief Minister KCR, in consultation with agricultural experts, scientists, and farmer representatives, reinstated this traditional method to safeguard against natural calamities affecting the second crop. The Minister expressed concern about the spread of misconceptions and highlighted that similar cultivation methods were already being practiced in Kodad, Hujurnagar, Miryalaguda, Nagarjunasagar constituencies, and Jakkal of Nizamabad district.

Minister Jagdish Reddy’s active involvement in the farming process aimed to raise awareness among farmers, ensuring the safe arrival of the second crop and an increase in overall crop yield. By personally sowing paddy seeds for the monsoon crop on his farm, he exemplified the importance of advancing cultivation techniques.