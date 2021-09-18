Nagarjuna Sagar: Irrigation projects brim with Inflows

Nagarjuna Sagar/Huzurnagar: Major and Medium irrigation projects in the district Nagarjuna Sagar and Musi respectively have been receiving huge inflows from the upper stream. Officials are releasing water downstream by lifting 12 gates of the project by 5 feet. Sagar Reservoir is getting inflows of 2.16 lakh cusecs , whereas outflows were recorded as 1.33 lakh cusecs.

Sagar reservoir accounted for 311.14 tmcft water at 589.70 feet, whereas full tank capacity of project is 312.04 tmcft at 590 feet.

The outflows of Nagarjuna Sagar downstream project Pulichintala are said 1.60 lakh cusecs, while inflows to reservoir were recorded as 1.9 lakh Cusecs. Officials are releasing the water by lifting 10 gates of Pulichintala project.

Meanwhile, the medium irrigation project Musi of Nalgonda district is receiving inflows of 729.96 cusecs and officials have been releasing 382.71 cusecs downstream. The project accounted for 3.74 tmcft storage at 642.02 feet against full capacity at 4.46 tmcft at 645 feet.