Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir reaches full capacity amid Flood flow, two crust gates lifted

The Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir is currently experiencing continued flood flow, prompting the project to release water through the lifting of two crust gates. The water level has now reached its maximum height of 590 feet, with the reservoir's storage capacity fully filled at 312.04 TMC.

Recent measurements indicate an inflow into the reservoir of 65,827 cusecs, while the outflow stands at 60,644 cusecs.

This management of water levels is crucial to ensure safety and maintain the integrity of the reservoir's operations amidst the ongoing flooding.