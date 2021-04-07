Nagarjunasagar bypoll: CM KCR to address public gathering in Halia on April 14

TRS supremo and state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will address a public meeting at Halia on April 14, three days before Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll.



This is the second public meeting of the Chief Minister in the recent past. On February 10, the Chief Minister addressed a public gathering in Nagarjuna Sagar assembly constituency and announced Rs 2,700 worth of development works and laid some foundation stones.

According to the party sources, the Chief Minister will fire salvo at opposition parties especially Congress and BJP at the meeting. It is worth mentioning here that the Chief Minister has already announced sops for the districts such as sanctioning irrigation projects and funds to the gram panchayats, municipalities and mandals.

Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll is scheduled to be held on April 17. The election was necessitated due to the sudden death of sitting MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah on December 1 last year.