Nagarkurnool Collector Sharman Chowhan assures help to kin of deceased Chenchus

Nagarkurnool: District Collector Sharman Chowhan assured of extending support to the families of two Chenchu people, who accidentally died while collecting honey in Nallamalla forest region of Achampet mandal on Saturday mid-night.

After learning that three Chenchus of Jangamreddypalle village, who went to collect honey from Nallamalla forest, two died after falling in a valley, Collector Sharman Chowhan rushed to the spot along with police and healthcare staff on Saturday midnight. The police retrieved the bodies and shifted them to Amrabad while the third person critically injured has been shifted to Achampet government hospital.

The Collector directed District Revenue Development Officer Pandu Naya to provide financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each to the families of the deceased from the CMRF fund with immediate effect.