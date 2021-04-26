Nagarkurnool: DK Aruna slams TRS government for pushing Telangana into debt

Nagarkurnool: BJP national vice-president DK Aruna slammed at the TRS government for pushing the people of Telangana into debt burden during the past seven years of its rule.

Participating in municipal election campaigning in Achampet on Sunday, she said at the time of the formation of separate Telangana State in 2014, the State had Rs 60 crore debts only, but after the TRS came to power, the State has an overall debt of more than Rs 3,000 lakh crore and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was the sole responsible for pushing the Telangana State into huge debt.

Aruna also criticised Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, terming him as Twitter bird and said that KTR was a liar and has been fooling the people with false promises. She said whatever development was being claimed by the State government was done with the Central funds.

'Not a single poor person was given new ration card, youth were struggling to get jobs, healthcare system has completely failed to curtail coronavirus in the State,' she pointed out.

The government was using police force to crush Opposition parties and those, who talk against the government, but the people were watching everything and very soon they will teach a befitting lesion to the TRS, Aruna stated.

She urged people to utilise the municipal elections right opportunity to punish TRS government by voting for BJP.