Nagarkurnool: Doctor suspended for denying pregnant woman admission

Nagarkurnool: Authorities on Wednesday issued orders of suspending Duty Doctor Dr Hari Babu of Community Health Centre, Achampet, Nagarkurnool for denying admission to a pregnant woman who had tested positive for Covid-19.

After learning about the incident, Health Minister T Harish Rao expressed anger and sought immediate report on the issue from the concerned hospital authorities and issued suspension orders against the duty doctor.

Going into the details, it is learnt that the pregnant women named Lalamma visited the hospital for treatment. However as she was also suffering with Covid, the duty doctor Haribabu denied admission.

After being denied admission to the CHC hospital, which comes under the jurisdiction of TVVP, the pregnant woman on Tuesday delivered on the roadside outside the hospital.

After learning about the attitude of the doctor, the Health Minister expressed anger and issued immediate suspension orders.

Instructions were given to the Nagarkurnool DMHO to immediately suspend the doctor and asked the authorities to admit all the Covid patients and provide treatment by providing all necessary medical aid to all the patients irrespective of their Covid test.