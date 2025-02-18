Live
Nagarkurnool DTO Chinna Balu Nayak Receives Doctorate
Nagar kurnool: Nagarkurnool District Transport Officer (DTO), Chinna Balu Nayak, has been awarded an honorary doctorate after conducting research on the impact of coal-based fly ash under the supervision of Professor R. Rajendra in the Mechanical Engineering Department at Osmania University. His research focused on the experimental process of disk brake performance for metal matrix composite materials.
Chinna Balu Nayak, originally from the remote Yetirajathanda in the Suryapet district of the erstwhile Nalgonda district, has worked hard to achieve academic success. Hailing from a small farming family on the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border, he is now a well-respected government officer.
Chinna Balu Nayak completed his 10th grade education in Ramapuram, later pursued Diploma in Automobile Engineering at the Government Polytechnic College in Hyderabad, Masab Tank.