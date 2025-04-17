Nagarkurnool: Free cataract screening camp held

Nagarkurnool: A free cataract screening camp was jointly organised on Wednesday by the district Medical and Health Department and the District Blindness Control Society, with a focus on the health of the elderly. The camp was inaugurated by Dr. KV Swarajyalakshmi, district Medical and Health Officer. Speaking on the occasion, the DM&HO said that cataracts commonly occur with age, leading to temporary vision impairment in elderly individuals. However, this condition can be easily treated through surgery by implanting an intraocular lens (IOL), she added.

She instructed ANMs and ASHA workers to identify suspected cataract cases at the grassroots level and refer them to the divisional-level eye screening camps to be held across the district.

As many as 142 people were screened at them camp. Among them, 38 were found eligible for surgery. They were also given preliminary tests for blood pressure and diabetes. Later, they were transported via ambulance to Lions Ram Reddy Hospital in Enugonda, Mahbubnagar, for further treatment.

The programme was attended by eye officer Kotra Balaji, DPO Renayya, MPHEO R. Srinivasulu, Badam Rajesh, Health Educator Narasimha, DPMO Sukumareddy, Data Entry Operator Prakash, Office Coordinator Ramesh, and others.