Nagarkurnool: Inter student suicide attempt

Nagarkurnool: An incident of suicide attempt by an inter student took place in Nagar Kurnool district center. Jatawat Rakesh, an inter-secondary student of Srinivasa Padmavati Junior College in the district headquarters, failed again in the supplementary results declared yesterday.

Due to this, Rakesh became deeply depressed and committed suicide by consuming insecticide in the hostel room of Srinivasa Padmavati Junior College in the evening. The observed hostel staff rushed the student to the district government hospital for treatment. Doctors said that the condition of the student was critical and he was kept under observation for 24 hours.

The student union leaders are furious over this incident. He demanded that immediate action be taken against the college as there were many allegations against the said college. The student who attempted suicide was identified as a student from Nagarjunasagar and the student's parents were informed and they left for Nagar Kurnool, the student's friends said. District Nodal Officer Venkataramana said that he is investigating the incident.