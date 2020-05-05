Nagarkurnool: Mistaken as UCI officer, UVPS stops forest official

Nagarkurnool: Uranium Vyatireka Porata Samithi (UVPS) members stopped the vehicle of Forest Field Director AK Sinha and other officials at Amrabad forest area on Tuesday, mistaking them as the authorities of Uranium Corporation of India (UCI) to survey Nallamalla forest areas for Uranium mining.

The forest authorities and police personnel tried to convince the protestors to stop their protest but in vain. This led to mild tension and the police arrested UVPS leader Narsaiah and dispersed others clearing way for the Forest Director vehicle.

Before the lockdown, the UVPS staged protests and created awareness among the locals against the government's decision to conduct uranium mining in the areas.

They suspected that the government may try to take advantage of the lockdown situation and may allow uranium mining survey in the region. They staged protest after observing vehicles moving in the region.