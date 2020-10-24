Nagarkurnool MP, MLA infected with coronavirus

Nagarkurnool: Nagarkurnool District MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy and MP P Ramulu on Friday tested positive of Covid-19. It was learnt that the MLA was suffering from cold, fever and body ache for the past two days. After the doctors suggested the MLA to go for Covid-19 tests, he was declared Covid positive in the test reports. Later he was shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment.

Meanwhile, MP P Ramulu was also tested coronavirus positive, after he complained of fever, body pains and cold. It's learnt that the MP was contracted with the virus during his recent Delhi tour.

After tested positive, the MP went into isolation and self-quarantine. He advised all his followers to go for home isolation and get tested for the virus, so that they do not spread the virus further.