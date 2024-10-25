Nagarkurnool SP Gaikwad Returns 105 Recovered Phones to Owners

Live
Just In
Nagar Kurnool: On Friday, Nagarkurnool District SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath organized a press meet at the SP office, where he provided details about the recovery efforts and returned the recovered phones to the rightful owners in the presence of the media.
SP Gaikwad shared that a total of 2,500 complaints of lost phones have been received through the CEIR portal across the district. He said Out of these, 900 phones have been successfully recovered and returned to their owners. He encouraged anyone who loses their phone to promptly register their complaint on the CEIR portal with clear details.
He said Recently, 105 phones were recovered by a special team formed under the supervision of Additional SP CH Rameshwar. SP Gaikwad praised the efforts of IT Core In-charge Vikram and other police personnel involved in the recovery process.
SP CC Balaraju, SP PRO Mathru Naik, and other officials also participated in the event.