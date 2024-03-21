Live
- IMF, Sri Lanka reach staff-level agreement for $337 million bailout
- ED copied data of Kejriwal's electronic gadgets
- BS Maqbool campaigns in various areas in Kadiri, asks people to vote for YSRCP
- Vellampalli Srinivas visits Ayodhya Nagar area in Vijayawada Central Constituency, Bikshapati Yadav
- IT Ministry, NIXI launches BhashaNet portal to boost digital inclusion
- Joint level officers are inquiring, section 144 also implemented outside ED & Kejriwal house
- I-T Dept sets up 24x7 control room in Mumbai to curb misuse of money power in elections
- Compensation for building collapse victims can't be treated as MCC violation: Bengal govt to ECI
- Vellampally Srinivas visits Ayodhya Nagar area in Vijayawada Central Constituency
- YS Sharmila Asserts Willingness to Contest Any Seat as AP Congress Chief
Just In
Nagarkurnool SP inspects police vehicles
Highlights
The district SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath on Thursday inspected the police vehicles in Nagarkurnool and gave several instructions to the drivers on how to drive the vehicles and see their vehicle maintenance.
Nagarkurnool: The district SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath on Thursday inspected the police vehicles in Nagarkurnool and gave several instructions to the drivers on how to drive the vehicles and see their vehicle maintenance.
Tasks were explained to the drivers on this occasion and directions were given to all drivers driving police vehicles in the district. Additional SP Rameshwar Bharat, AR DSP Narasimha Chari, RO MTO Raghavrao, ASI Admin B Jagan and RSI Gause Pasha participated in the programme.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT