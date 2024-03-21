Nagarkurnool SP inspects police vehicles

Nagarkurnool: The district SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath on Thursday inspected the police vehicles in Nagarkurnool and gave several instructions to the drivers on how to drive the vehicles and see their vehicle maintenance.

Tasks were explained to the drivers on this occasion and directions were given to all drivers driving police vehicles in the district. Additional SP Rameshwar Bharat, AR DSP Narasimha Chari, RO MTO Raghavrao, ASI Admin B Jagan and RSI Gause Pasha participated in the programme.