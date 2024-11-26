  • Menu
Nagarkurnool: Students told about harmful effects of tobacco

Nagarkurnool: An awareness programme on the harmful effects of tobacco products like cigarettes, pan, and gutkha was organised at the Zilla Parishad High School in Gaggalapalli village on Monday.

During the session, HM Nagaraju highlighted that tobacco consumption releases over 200 harmful chemicals into the human body, leading to severe health issues such as oral, dental, throat, lung, and blood cancers. He emphasised that students and youth who adopt such habits risk destroying their bright futures.

“Tobacco usage not only harms individuals but also negatively impacts families and society, often leading people astray,” he said. Students were urged to avoid using banned substances. It was reiterated that, as per government regulations, selling or using tobacco products within 100 m of the school is strictly prohibited.

