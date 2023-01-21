Nagoba Jatara begins in Adilabad

Recognised as a State festival, the event will begin with Mahapuja and will include traditional ceremonies such as Bheting

The festival will also include the Nagoba Darbar, a meeting to discuss issues facing tribal people and pilgrims

Adilabad: The second largest tribal festival in Telangana state, Nagoba Jatara, is all set to be celebrated at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal in Adilabad district on January 21-24th. Recognised as a State festival, the event will begin with Mahapuja and will include traditional ceremonies such as Bheting, in which new daughter-in-laws are formally introduced to the clan.

The festival will also include the Nagoba Darbar, a meeting to discuss issues facing tribal people and pilgrims. Additionally, members of the Mesram clan will participate in a sacred water fetching ceremony, walking 150km to visit various villages in the area.