Naini attends Iftar party

Warangal: Ramadan is one of the Muslim festivals that incul-cate communal harmony among the people, Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy said.

Attending the Iftar party organised at the Kazipet Dargah on Friday, he urged the people to maintain communal harmony. “Revanth Reddy Government is committed to treat all reli-gions equally,” Naini said.

The government released funds to seven major masjids in West Constituency to host Iftar, he said. Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Hanumakonda district collector P Pravinya, Commissioner of Police Sun Preet Singh. KUDA chairman E Venkatram Reddy and Kazipet Dargah Kusoor Pasha were among the others present.