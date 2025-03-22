Live
- JD(S) MLA demands two bottles of free liquor for men in State
- 948 Anganwadi worker, helper posts to be filled
- Cash found in Delhi HC Judge's home, transferred
- AAP vows to strengthen party, gear up for upcoming polls post major reshuffle
- On World Water Day, PM Modi reaffirms commitment to conserve nature's vital element
- Thunderstorm, gusty winds wreak havoc in Kagaznagar
- Students dazzle at annual sports meet
- Ayush building will be used for nursing classes
- Shaheed Diwas 2025: Date, History, and Significance
- World Water Day 2025: Theme, History, and Importance of Water Conservation
Naini attends Iftar party
Highlights
Warangal: Ramadan is one of the Muslim festivals that incul-cate communal harmony among the people, Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy said. ...
Warangal: Ramadan is one of the Muslim festivals that incul-cate communal harmony among the people, Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy said.
Attending the Iftar party organised at the Kazipet Dargah on Friday, he urged the people to maintain communal harmony. “Revanth Reddy Government is committed to treat all reli-gions equally,” Naini said.
The government released funds to seven major masjids in West Constituency to host Iftar, he said. Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Hanumakonda district collector P Pravinya, Commissioner of Police Sun Preet Singh. KUDA chairman E Venkatram Reddy and Kazipet Dargah Kusoor Pasha were among the others present.
Next Story