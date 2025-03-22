  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Naini attends Iftar party

Naini attends Iftar party
x
Highlights

Warangal: Ramadan is one of the Muslim festivals that incul-cate communal harmony among the people, Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy said. ...

Warangal: Ramadan is one of the Muslim festivals that incul-cate communal harmony among the people, Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy said.

Attending the Iftar party organised at the Kazipet Dargah on Friday, he urged the people to maintain communal harmony. “Revanth Reddy Government is committed to treat all reli-gions equally,” Naini said.

The government released funds to seven major masjids in West Constituency to host Iftar, he said. Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Hanumakonda district collector P Pravinya, Commissioner of Police Sun Preet Singh. KUDA chairman E Venkatram Reddy and Kazipet Dargah Kusoor Pasha were among the others present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick