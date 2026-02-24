Naini drops murder bombshell, demands PD Act against former MLA

Hanumakonda: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy on Monday made sensational allegations against former MLA Dasayam Vinay Bhaskar, accusing him of orchestrating the murder of former BRS corporator Anishetty Murali, Vaddepalli Pasha, Goud and four others in the Warangal West constituency.

The MLA alleged that a series of violent attacks on Congress workers had been carried out at the behest of the former MLA.

Accompanied by senior leaders, Naini met Warangal Police Commissioner Sun Preet Singh at the Commissionerate and submitted a detailed complaint seeking immediate action.

He stated that on Sunday, the 22nd of this month, local BRS corporator Bongu Ashok Yadav and his associates, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, attacked Congress worker Netula Raghu of the 4th Division and attempted to murder him. He further recalled that earlier, followers of Vinay Bhaskar had attacked Congress worker Thota Pawan at Hanumakonda Chowrasta in an alleged attempt to kill him.

Citing repeated attacks on Congress activists, Naini demanded a comprehensive investigation against Vinay Bhaskar within a week. He urged the police to invoke the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against the former MLA and to initiate city externment proceedings. He also demanded that rowdy sheets be opened against those involved in the attack on Netula Raghu.

Speaking to the media outside the Warangal Police Commissionerate, the MLA accused certain BRS leaders of behaving like goondas and indulging in violence-driven politics. He alleged that such behaviour had been consistent even during the Telangana agitation period and criticised what he described as attempts to intimidate political opponents through force.

Clarifying that the Congress government was focused on development and not violence, Naini said they had exercised patience despite provocation. However, he warned that continued attacks on party workers would not be tolerated. “If you touch our party workers, we will not spare you,” he asserted, adding that if the police failed to act within a week, they would not be responsible for the consequences.

He further warned that if such incidents persisted, he would personally confront the former MLA at his residence.

He also alleged that efforts to exploit religious or caste sentiments and misuse Telangana sentiment for political gain would not succeed in the constituency.