Nalgonda: BJP, Congress dreams will never come true says Gutha Sukender Reddy

Nalgonda: Legislative council Former chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy stated that dreams of BJP and Congress of coming to power would not be fullfilled and described the duo parties as wolves, who are making baseless comments on people friendly TRS government.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Sukender said Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy and TPCC president Revanth Reddy are telling lies and mudslinging on TRS government for political gains.

He questioned BJP over increasing the prices of essential commodities day-by-day and questioned Congress over their contribution and commitment for the welfare of Dalits during their ruling in the State.

Adding to that he said TRS will retain the seat of Huzurnagar by-poll, he predicted that the pink party will rule the State for the next twenty years.