Nalgonda: BJP dubs Gutha an opportunistic leader

Nalgonda: BJP state secretary Madagoni Srinivas Goud fired salvos at former Legislative Council chairman GuthaSukender Reddy for making baseless comments repeatedly on BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

He described Gutha asa chameleon and recalled that Guthachanged three parties inorder to quest his thirst of power. He said Guthawould not be able to fulfil his dream of becoming a minister as he has become an outdated leader for the TRS party.

The BJP asked Guthato sing paens of CM KCR and KTR to get posts and contracts to his son and other close relatives, but not make baseless charges against Sanjay Kumar. Party leaders Bandaru Prasad, Veerelly Chandra Shekar, PothepakaSambaiah, ChintaMutyal Rao, Bhupathi Raju and others participated in the press meet.

Meanwhile , Nagarjun Sagar constituency BJP in-charge Ravi Naik camedown heavily on Sukender Reddy for making disparaging remarks against their party and leaders.

He stated that the people of the state know very well about Sukender Reddy's and his family members' opportunistic politicsHe advised Gutha to maintain dignity while making comments on other party leaders or he would have to face the serious consequences from the saffron cadre.