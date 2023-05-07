Nalgonda: ‘Cases against HMTV Dalit Bandhu report a blow to Freedom of Press’

Nalgonda : Print and Electronic media journalists met District SP Apurva Rao on Saturday evening and submitted a memorandum. The scribes demanded to squash the illegal cases filed by BRS leaders in six police stations against HMTV and channel district journalist Ashok Goud in the wake of Dalit Bandhu corruption news story.

During the meet, the TWJ district president Garlapati Krishna Reddy said that it was unfair for the BRS leaders to put SC and ST Atrocity cases on the TV channel and journalist Ashok Goud. He described lodging cases as to threaten the journalists and an attempt to destroy the freedom of the press. The police department should immediately squash the illegal cases, he said.

Chief Minister KCR had made remarks on the irregularities of the Dalit Bandhu scheme, based on the CM’s comments, the story was aired on the TV channel, he said. He added that if the illegal cases were not lifted immediately, TWJ will intensify the stir at both district and State level.

Krishna Reddy demanded the government to answer what is its motive behind lodging these cases. He said the cases were registered against Ashok Goud in six police stations just to threaten the journalists.

Responding to the petition of the journalists, SP Apoorva Rao said that she will look into the cases filed against the journalist Ashok Goud and take a decision.