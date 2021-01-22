Nalgonda: Cash incentive distributed to SSC merit students

Madugulapally(Nalgonda): As part of Corporate Social Responsibility, Narketpally-Addanki-Medarmetla NAM Expressway Limited has presented merit scholarship to tenth class merit students studied in Zilla Parishad Schools.



Cube Roots Foundation staff has informed that Rs 10,000 cash prize and merit certificate was distributed to 20 students of 12 schools in the district at a programme at Toll plaza building in Madugulapally on Friday.

Roads and Buildings Executive Engineer M Narender, the chief guest at the programme, said as a part of encouragement, the Cube Highways company has presented Rs 10,000 cash to each tenth class meritorious students studied in government schools. He advised the students to work hard and study well to realise their dreams.

Cube Highways CSR Vice-President Shibashish Sahoo, NAM Project Director

GV Ranga Sai, Madugulapalli Tahsildar Sangamithra and NAM staff Prasad, Narsingh Praveen, Mukesh, local people and students participated.