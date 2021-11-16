Nalgonda: Civic body gears up to set up open gyms

Nalgonda: Exercise has become mandatory in the present life. Majority of people are not in a position to go to gym as they cannot pay fees. Giving a top priority to public health, the government came forward and has directed the urban local bodies to setup open gyms. Following the government directions, open gyms were made available in several places in the limits of Nalgonda municipality. Nalgonda municipal council has established open gyms for the public to perform exercise regularly.

It is believed that the municipal department had already established Municipality established 22 open gyms covering the entire town with an estimated cost of Rs 5 lakhs each under Pattana Pragathi Funds. It is to be noted that another 33 open gyms are yet to be established in the town and funds have been sanctioned for the same. Exercise equipment that can be useful for children and elders were arranged in open gyms to cater the exercise needs of all age groups.

With land values increasing regularly after villagers migrating to towns, encroachments of public places is on the rise. To safeguard such places, the Municipal council has chosen such places to setup open gyms for the public. People of respective colonies with family members are utilizing the open gyms and appreciated the government's noble gesture

Municipal commissioner Kukkadapu Srinivas speaking to The Hans India, stated that the Municipal council as well as officials of the municipality is committed for the development of the town in all aspects. He said there is a good response from the public for the open gyms and added that gyms added color to the respective colonies. He advised the citizens to utilise the gym equipment with proper care and wished the people to stay fit.