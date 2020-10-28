Nalgonda: Cops organise blood donation camp in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: District SP AV Ranganath said police profession is the most responsible job as it provides security to the people and society. As a part of Flag Day celebrations, he launched blood donation camp at the district police office here on Tuesday and donated blood.



Speaking on the occasion, the SP said blood donation gives life to the needy and congratulated all the staff, who donated the blood voluntarily. He said the camp was set up to commemorate the police martyrs, who lost their lives while discharging duty in order to protect the people. Society will never forget the policemen, who were martyred on duty and Police Flag Day was being organised in their memory.

The SP said it is the duty of everyone to remember the Police Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives in the hands of separatists while saving people's lives. Police play key role in internal security of the country, besides safeguarding the society by maintaining law and order and also rescues people during critical times and disasters by putting their lives in danger. He suggested that every police personnel must do his duty with discipline and commitment to bring name to the department.

Additional SP Narmada, AR DSP Suresh Kumar, Nalgonda DSP Venkateshwar Reddy, RIs YV Pratap, Narsimha Chary, Traffic CI Dubba Anil, Two Town SI Narsimhulu, Red Cross Chairman Goli Amarender Reddy, Dr Pulla Rao, RSI Kalyan Raj, Armed Reserve and Red Cross staff participated.