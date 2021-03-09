Nalgonda: Don't trust TRS leaders' sweet quoted words, says Cheruku Sudhakar

Nalgonda: Telangana Inti Party candidate for Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal Graduate MLC election Dr Cheruku Sudhakar appealed to graduate voters to send him to Legislative Council to raise their issues on the Floor. He assured of bringing social forces together and will launch a new style of politics in the State.

On Monday, he visited various government and private schools and colleges in Nalgonda district and requested graduates to give first preference vote to him. He also met Muslim minority religious elders and urged them to support him in the MLC elections.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Cheruku Sudhakar said that Telangana, which was formed due to the struggle of the whole Telangana society, has become a dictatorial State.

He said as a government employee he fought against former CM late YS Rajasekhara Reddy over employee's issues but people of all sections in the society have lost self-respect in their own State due to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's family rule. Stating that suppression is not new to Telangana, he assured to fight for the people's issues restlessly till justice is done to the victims.

Sudhakar pointed out that people of all sections were depressed due to the visionless policies of CM KCR. Employees of both government and private sectors and unemployed youth are the worst hit in the TRS rule. He urged them to support him to teach a lesson to KCR.

Stating that the TRS, afraid of defeat, is getting ready to buy votes, he cautioned the graduates not to fall prey to the TRS leaders' sweet quoted assurances.

JAC district chairman P Saidulu, Telangana Inti Party State spokesperson Bairi Shekhar, social activist Palsa Yadagiri, TSU district presidents Kondetti Murali, Dinesh, Giri, Venkanna, Manoj and Shravan accompanied him during the campaign in the district.