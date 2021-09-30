Nalgonda: Field-level survey to identify forest land soon in Chandampet mandal

Chandampeta (Nalgonda): Devarakonda RDO Gopiram informed that a field-level survey, led by district survey team, will be conducted to identify the forest lands within Kambalapalli, Old Kambalapalli and Pogilla villages in the mandal and will identify the real farmers and solve forest land related problems.

On Wednesday, FDO Sarveshwar along with the Land Survey AD, inspected the land maps at Tahsildar office. The RDO said that the survey would be conducted by examining the records based on a map in which the government had previously distributed land to farmers.

On September 22, District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil, MLA Ramawath Ravindra Kumar and DFO Rambabu organised a meeting on forest lands for farmers of Kambalapally and Pogilla villages in the mandal.

There have been land disputes between forest officials and farmers in the respective villages and cases have been registered against many people.

In this context, the district authorities have arranged a meeting in the presence of the MLA and assured that a survey will be conducted soon, the RDO explained.

The officials said a field level survey was being conducted in Kambalapally, Old Kambalapally, Pogilla, Circle Thanda, Kacharajupally, Chitriyala, Rekulagadda, Usman Kunta, Elamalamanda, Peddamula and Teldevarpalli villages in the mandal as there was a land dispute. The survey will also be conducted on a farmer-wise basis by examining the records in terms of whether the names of the farmers have been registered on the basis of records prior to the year 2014 or not.

The officials said they were conducting a farmer-wise survey in the respective villages on weekdays and working to address forest land issues.

Tahsildar Devadas, AD Srinivas, AO Vamsi, FRO Rajender, RI Srinivas Reddy, Surveyor Laxman and farmers were present on the occasion.