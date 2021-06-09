Nalgonda: Free textbooks for the 2021-22 academic year reached the district

The districts have received free textbooks offered to pupils in Telangana government schools. District education officials are arranging to distribute the books before the commencement of schools as soon as orders are received from the government. The textbooks will be offered to students who are currently studying, as well as those who have received new admissions in the 2021–22 academic year. Thus, teaching runs smoothly from the beginning of the academic year without a shortage of books with a two-year advance supply. During the summer, the government has sent the required textbook proposals to the state Department of Education. The books so far have been stored in the district warehouses.

The government will provide free textbooks to students studying in ZP, high and model schools as well as welfare and gurukul schools in the district. The district education department has proposed to the government that a total of 3,30,000 books be required for the students studying in the respective schools. 9,000 textbooks were left in the warehouse after distributing it in the last school year. As 3,21,000 books are yet to come to the district while, 1,91,850 books have now reached and the remaining books that need to come are 1,29,150. Schools that are scheduled to open on June 2 have been postponed to June 15 due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Last September, the online classes began, and books were delivered as well.



Students who have taken online classes in the past year will find textbooks available this year as well. Last year, some science books in selected classrooms did not have entire lessons, but this year all of the materials had complete lessons. For this, a separate QR code is printed on each book. If you scan the code by phone, you can see the text on the screen.



Proposals for free textbooks required by the district for the 2021–22 academic year will be sent to the Government. Books will come up according to the requirements. So far 1,29,150 books have been received. We will take steps to distribute the books as soon as we receive orders from the government to give them before the start of the school says, Chaitanya Jaini, DEO.