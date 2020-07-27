Nalgonda: Head constable suspended for alleged misbehavior with woman petitioner

Nalgonda: District SP AV Ranganath on Sunday issued suspension orders to head constable Raghu of Nakrekal police station over allegations of indecent behavior with a woman, who approached the police station to address her issue.



Head constable Raghu was already suspended following a preliminary inquiry into the allegations that he had misbehaved with a woman, who came to Nakrekal police station seeking protection from her husband, who has been harassing her, the SP explained. He directed Additional SP Narmada to collect comprehensive information from the victim and submit evidential report to him after conducting proper investigation.

The SP informed that based on media reports, the head constable was suspended immediately and criminal action would be taken against Raghu if the victim lodges complaint against him.

Stating that even though the department has been taking several measures and programmes to increase the image of the police in the society but misconduct of a few staff like Raghu is giving negative identity to the entire police community, he warned of taking stringent action against the staff, who damages the image of the department with their bad behavior and callousness.

The SP said women protection is police department's top priority and assured that necessary action would be taken if problem was reported directly to Dial 100 or to Additional SP.