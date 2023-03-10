Nalgonda: Health camp held for women cops

Nalgonda: District Superintendent of Police, Apoorva Rao acknowledged the immense pressure and health issues that police officers face in their daily duties. She advised police personnel and their families to be conscious of their health and take precautionary measures to stay fit.

In an effort to support this cause, a health camp for women police and women members of police families was organised by Neelagiri Indian Medical Association, Gynecology Doctors Association, and Lions Club Sneha at the police parade grounds in Nalgonda.

SP Apoorva Rao spoke on the occasion and highlighted the fact that both police officers and their families are under immense pressure due to their duties, which often leads to frequent illnesses. "Health camps such as these are necessary to help police officers identify their health status and take appropriate measures," he said.

As many as 500 women utilised the health camp. Hemoglobin, thyroid, sugar, cardiology, skin, and gynecological tests were conducted for the women who attended the camp, and the doctors provided necessary suggestions.

As a part of the programme, CPR training was given to the staff to help the persons in emergency.

SP Apoorva Rao appreciated the efforts of the Indian Medical Association, Gynecology Association, and Lions Sneha Club for taking the initiative to conduct a health camp for women of police families and women police.