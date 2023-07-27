Nalgonda: Jagadish all praise for co-op societies

Nalgonda: Minister for Energy Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy has lauded the co-operative sector for its remarkable achievements. Inaugurated the newly established co-operative bank here on Wednesday, he the transformative journey of cooperative societies since the formation of Telangana state. He noted that previously, only a few societies such as Mulaka Noor in Karimnagar district were operational, but now, their numbers grew substantially. This expansion played a pivotal role in supporting the farming community, making cooperative sector services indispensable for the agricultural domain in Telangana.

The Minister commended the cooperative societies for their outstanding services in procuring grains as well as facilitating the sale of seeds and fertilizers. He encouraged them to explore opportunities in expanding their scope to include other food products. He stressed the importance of every farmer becoming a member of cooperative societies to foster greater collaboration and mutual growth. He acknowledged the instrumental role of Gongidi Mahender Reddy, the chairman of DCCB Bank, in the development of cooperative societies in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

Zilla Praja Parishad chairman Banda Narender Reddy, Nakrekal MLA Chirumurthy Lingaiah, DCCB director Pasham Sampath Reddy and others participated in the programme.