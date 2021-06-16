Nalgonda: Jagadish Reddy holds video conference with officials

Nalgonda: Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy called upon the employees to take the lead in fulfilling the aspirations and hopes of the people of Telangana. He said that the State will witness tremendous success in development, if employees work in tune with the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's planning. KCR designed Haritha Haram program to make newly formed Telangana eco eco-friendly State.

He said that plantation which was limited to forest department has been expanded to all the departments and involves all walks of people of the society to improve the forest coverage in the State.

He conducted a video conference as a part of preparatory meeting of 7th phase of Haritha Haram with officials of three districts Viz Suryapet, Nalgonda and Yadadri-Bhongir districts from Nalgonda Collectorate and asked them to create awareness among the people on importance of Haritha Haram, water supply and prevention of seasonal diseases. He asked the officials to pay special attention to set up dump yards in government places.

MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, Nalgonda District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil, Suryapet District Collector Vinay Krishnareddy, Bhongir Yadadri District Collector Pamela Satpathy along with Additional Collectors Rahul Sharma, Chandrasekhar, DFO Rambabu, DRDO Kalindini, ZP CEO Veerabrahmachari, DPO Vishnuvardhan Reddy and respective officials participated in the conference.