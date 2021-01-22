Nalgonda: Mixed public opinion on Central budget

With the union budget to be presented in a few days, people have lots of expectations. The Hans India met people of different sections to know their hopes and opinions, living in Nalgonda town and surrounding Anneparthy and chandanapally villages of Nalgonda mandal on Friday. Mixed opinions came out in the survey.

Bike mechanic Kiran of Chandanapally village said he follows budget presentation every year and especially he is interested to know the allocations to automobile field, electronic goods and household items.

The budget presentation to a home maker, Nagendra of Chandanapally village, is a hard to understand, since she completed 10th class 12 years ago. 'I never watched budget presentation of both Central and State governments on TV,' she added.

Educationalist and teachers representative MV Gona Reddy of Nalgonda, said budget is most importance as it impacts the public lives. "I follow budget during its formation, presentation, implementation, allocations, sanctions and expenditures of various productive and non-productive schemes of both Central and State budgets without fail," he stated.

Dr Jaya Prakash Reddy of Nalgonda opined that not many people were interested to watch budget presentations on TV like they see cricket matches. 'This is because common people cannot understand the budget principles'. Only a few businesspeople, retired persons, chartered accountants and those interested in economics will watch the budget, he stated.

Daily labourer of Anneparthy village Durgamma was expressionless when she was asked about budget. After a brief explanation, she said no budget and no government will change the fate of the poor as local politicians and his associates grabs profits of all welfare schemes implemented by the governments.

Watching budget presentation on TV is boring to Chedella Manjula, a grocery shop owner in Anneparthy village. Further added that she prefers to watch movies instead of budget. I read newspaper to know whats happening in the society, she added.