Nalgonda: MLA Nomula Nasimhaiah makes surprise visit to Halia Government Junior College, KGBV

Halia (Nalgonda): Nagarjunasagar MLA Nomula Nasimhaiah stated that Bangaru Telangana was possible only by providing quality education at all government educational institutes where poor and reserved category students are studying.



On Tuesday, he made a surprise visit to Government Junior College and Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalaya located in Anumula mandal of Nagarjunasagar constituency in the district.

He enquired about the available and required facilities during his visit to the Government Junior College in Halia and directed the contractor concerned and Tahsildar to complete the pending works of the boundary wall to avoid boozers and anti-social elements away from the college premises.

Meanwhile, during his visit to KGBV in Halia, Narsimhaiah directed the school staff to provide quality education to students who hail from poor and reserved category and fulfill the aspirations of Dr Ambedkar.

After tasting the curries and sambar that were prepared at the school for lunch, he directed the KGBV staff concerned to provide quality food to the students as per the menu.

In these programmes, KGBV principal Manjula and Government Junior College principal Chtram Yadagiri, Zilla Parishad vice-chairman Erigi Peddulu, MPP Perla Sumathi, Tahsildar Manga, MPDO Bala Krishna and TRS local leaders participated.