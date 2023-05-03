Nalgonda: NCF will deal a blow to national unity says former MLC Vithapu Balasubramaniam

Nalgonda: The National Curriculum Framework (NCF)-2023 launched recently by the central government will prove to be an axe for the national integration, said eminent educationist and former MLC Vithapu Balasubramaniam.

He inaugurated the Family Welfare Fund (FWF) programme of TSUTF state committee on the occasion of the 7th death anniversary of former MLC Daguri Rami Reddy, the former President of UTF and national leader of Akhil Bharat Upadhyay Movement, in Nalgonda.

He said that the Central government was preparing to impose Hinduism, which was adopted in ancient India, from pre-primary education to post-graduation, as in other religious orthodox countries. He said that the history of the country is being completely distorted and the history of the kings of other religions is being erased from the books so that the future generations would not know the facts and this is not good for national unity.

MLC Alugubelli Narsireddy said that Family Welfare Fund (FWF) is very beneficial for teachers of all employers, late Ramireddy always wanted to have a policy for the welfare of teachers and this family welfare fund program was born from his intellect.

State president K Jangaiah and general secretary Chava Ravi said that even though the Family Welfare Fund office is in Nalgonda, it will be managed under the State Family Welfare Fund Board.

State vice-president CH Ramulu, CH Durga Bhavani, treasurer T Lakshmareddy, STFI vice-president M Samyukta, TAPRPA state general secretary P Krishnamurthy, Voice of Telangana Teacher chief editor B Manik Reddy, State secretaries Rajasekhar Reddy and G Nagamani also participated in the programme.