Nalgonda: New regulatory gate for Musi project

Ketepally (Nalgonda): The setting up of a new regulatory gate for the Musi project is in full swing. The recently removed stop log gate was replaced with a new gate on a permanent basis at a cost of Rs 1.79 crore. The new gate was brought to the project from Hyderabad last month. The water in the project and the old gate were removed.



The new gate parts were then lowered with the help of heavy cranes, the first part being set up on July 5 with a total of two main parts to the gate. The second major part was set on Thursday.

The remaining small parts were brought down with the help of a crane, welded and rubber seals were installed to prevent water from flowing down the gate on Friday with the other minor tasks being expected to be completed by Monday.

The total water level of the project is 645 feet (4.46 tmcs) and currently stands at 611.80 feet (0.160 tmcs).

According to an official information, an inflow of 585 cusecs was coming into the reservoir due to heavy rains in the upper areas.