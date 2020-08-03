Nalgonda: Officials told to start Integrated Vegetable Market construction

Chityala (Nalgonda): District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil has directed the officials concerned to start the construction work of Integrated Vegetable Market in Chityala Municipality.



On Monday, the Collector visited Chityala Municipality and directed the Panchayat Raj Assistant Engineer to commence construction of Integrated Vegetable Market immediately as Rs 15 lakh was already sanctioned for it.

After visiting Smruti Vanam in the town, he directed the officials concerned to plant saplings in the park. He inquired about the boundaries of the village at Vatti Marti village and advised the officials to erect boards of Haritha Haram at village entrance. The Collector also instructed them to develop 600-meter-long green belt on both sides of the road after crossing Chityala railway gate. Additional Collector Rahul Sharma, Assistant Collector Pratima Singh, MPDO Lazar, tahsildar Krishna Reddy, PRA E Shankar Babu and others were participated in the programme.