Nalgonda: Opposition leaders making baseless comments on KCR says Gutha Sukender Reddy

Chityala (Nalgonda): TS Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy stated that leaders of Opposition parties have been making baseless comments on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao without knowing the State government's written complaint to Krishna River Board on AP government over Illegal shifting of Krishna water from Pothireddy Padu project.

Speaking to the media at Chityal on Sunday, Sukender Reddy made a mockery at State Congress leaders over their double standards on Pothireddy project and informed that State Congress leaders had supported Pothireddy project when they were in power in the united Andhra Pradesh.

But now, the same leaders are making different comments on the same project and blaming the State government, after they became Opposition party leaders in separate Telangana State. He stated the State will be safe and secure as long as KCR rules the Telangana.

Sukender Reddy advised the leaders of Opposition parties to play constructive role and guided them to extend their support to the State government's welfare schemes, being implemented by CM KCR for the welfare of all sections of the society.

TRS leader Vanama Venkateshwarlu was also present at the press meet.