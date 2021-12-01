Nalgonda: Parents worry as minority institutes continue online classes

Nalgonda: Government, private schools and colleges which were closed due to corona were re-opened in the month of September.

On permission of the court, Kasturibha schools, hostels were re-opened in October.

Except in minority residential institutes (Gurukuls), direct classes from school level to college level are going on in a proper manner in all Gurukuls.

In minority residential institutes, direct classes have been conducted to students from 8th to inter only whereas the classes for 5, 6 and 7 are still going on in online mode. Nalgonda district has 14 minority residential institutes and out of them one is a junior college whereas the remaining 13 are Gurukul schools which were upgraded to Inter this year.

Of the 14 minority residential institutes established in erstwhile Nalgonda district, 7 each were allocated to boys and girls separately.

Nalgonda district has minority residential institutes for girls in Nalgonda, Miryalguda and Nakrekal. Gurukuls in Nalgonda, Anumula, Deverakonda, in addition to residential school, separate Junior college for boys were allocated.

Suryapet has minority residential institutes for Girls in Kodad, Huzurnagar whereas for boy in Suryapet and Tungaturthi.

Minority Residential schools for Girls are allocated in Aler and for boys are allocated in Bhongir and Choutuppal.

As per norms, minority residential institutes should allocate 75 per cent seats to the minorities and 25 per cent seats to others.

As per official information, each minority residential institutes offers admissions from class 5 to Inter and intake capacity of each class is 40 with two sections.

The strength of 5, 6 and 7 classes is about 240. As many as 3,120 students of 5, 6 and 7 are still away from the schools and are confined to online classes due to lack of accommodation.

Parents of 5, 6 and 7 students are expressing their concern over not beginning of direct classes even after the institutes started functioning from the past two months. They are demanding the government to start direct classes for the students as the children could not understand lessons in online mode of teaching.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the admission in minority residential institutes at entry level 5th class had almost completed and admissions for inter courses like MPC, BiPC, MEC and HEC groups are still in progress.

Regional official of minority residential institutes( Gurukuls) in erstwhile Nalgonda district, Chandra Kala speaking to The Hans India informed that direct classes for students of class 7 will begin very soon whereas classes for students of 5 and 6 may take some more time.