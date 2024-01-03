Nalgonda: People encouraged to participate in ‘Praja Palana’

Devarakonda (Nalgonda): District In-Charge Collector Hemanth Keshav Patil emphasised the significance of citizen involvement in the ‘Praja Palana’ programme during his examination of application acceptance in various villages on Tuesday.

Patil, in his capacity as the district collector, visited Devaroni Thanda, Chinna Adisharla Palli in Konda Mallepalli mandal, and the 15th ward of Devarakonda Municipality to oversee the application process. Interacting with applicants, he apprised them of the schemes they were applying for and encouraged officers and staff to inform applicants about the details while filling out the applications.

Patil urged eligible individuals to apply for these schemes, ensuring that they take advantage of the opportunities provided by the government. During his visit, Patil inspected the chilli crops being cultivated in Devaroni Thanda and engaged in discussions with both officials and farmers. Recognising the challenges faced by farmers, he encouraged them to focus on promoting chilli crops, citing the financial fluctuations associated with cotton cultivation.

The programme witnessed the participation of various officials, including RDO Sriramulu, Konda Mallepalli Mandal Special Officer, Handloom Textile Department AD Dwark, Tehsildar Divya Reddy, MPDO Balaraj, MPP Kasarla Venkateshwarlu, Sarpanch Islawat Rakesh, Gaddam Sriramulu, Devarakonda Municipal Chairman Alampalli Narasimha, Councilor Rahat Ali, Commissioner Venkataiah, and others.