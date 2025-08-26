Nalgonda POCSO court sentences accused in assault case

The Nalgonda District POCSO Court has delivered a landmark verdict in a high-profile case. Mohammed Qayyum of Tipparti was found guilty of multiple charges related to the sexual assault of a minor girl. Judge Rojaramani announced a combined sentence of 51 years imprisonment.

Qayyum was sentenced to 20 years for rape, 20 years under the POCSO Act, ten years for SC/ST atrocities, and an additional year for threatening the minor girl under Section 506.

The incident occurred in 2021 within the jurisdiction of Tipparti police station, where Qayyum assaulted a Dalit girl. Following the assault, he threatened her with death if she disclosed the matter. The victim confided in her family, who assisted her in approaching the police. A case was registered, and scientific evidence presented by the police, led by SP Sharat Chandra Pawar, confirmed the allegations.

The court’s stern verdict underscores the strength of justice for victims of such heinous crimes.