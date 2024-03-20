Nalgonda: Police, Central Armed Forces hold Flag March

Nalgonda: Additional SP Ramulu Naik announced the successful organisation of a flag march across several mandals in the district under the directive of District SP Chandana Deepti.

The march, jointly conducted by district police and central armed forces, aimed to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for the upcoming parliamentary elections. The initiative also aimed at encouraging people to exercise their voting rights without fear or intimidation.

In Nalgonda, the flag march covered various key areas within the local one town, including Line Wadi, Old City, Chowrastha, PVN Talkies, Akkachelma, Pool Centre, Yadava Sangam, Clock Tower, and up to Prakasham Bazar.

Notably, special attention was given to problem areas, with similar marches organised across all mandals in the district, particularly focusing on villages.

Addressing the gathering, Naik highlighted on the collaborative efforts of district police and central armed forces to facilitate free, transparent, and peaceful voting during the parliamentary elections.

Stringent security measures, including armed personnel at check posts, were implemented to deter illegal activities such as the movement of money, liquor, and other valuables.The flag march witnessed the participation of various officials, including Nalgonda DSP Sivaram Reddy, SB DSP Ramesh, CIs Satyanarayana, Daniel, Karunakar, SIs Shankar, Nagaraju, as well as personnel from central armed forces and local police.